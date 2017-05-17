Swerving ambulance spotted drifting into oncoming traffic

This ambulance was caught on camera swerving in Clay County, Illinois. Credit: KMOV

Cell phone video has surfaced of a swerving ambulance narrowly missing oncoming cars on a Southern Illinois highway.

The video was taken by a passenger in car that was heading north on Route 45 on Tuesday. In the video, the Clay County ambulance is seen going over the center line on the two lane road and then correcting back as cars approach from the other direction.

"He was in the middle of the road going up the hill and you couldn't see the other cars coming," said Clarissa Tegenkamp.

Tegenkamp said when they passed the ambulance 20 minutes later the driver was on the phone.

A spokesman for Clay County Hospital says they are aware of the video and they're investigating the incident.

Illinois law does allow drivers of emergency vehicles to use phones while performing official duties.

