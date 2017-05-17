Police investigating shooting in north St. Louis - KMOV.com

Police investigating shooting in north St. Louis

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

A male victim was shot in the head near the intersection of N. Florissant and Madison. He was not conscious or breathing when authorities arrived.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

