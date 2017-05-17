Vandals damage already flood damaged soccer field

The search is on for the vandals who damaged WC St. Louis Soccer Fields. Credit: KMOV

The search is on for vandals who have caused thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage to a non-profits soccer field in South County.

Once the water went down on Meramec Bottom Road, vandals drove over the tee post fence, performed mud slides and donuts, completely ruining three of WC St. Louis Soccer Fields.

"It is very frustrating because we already were dealing with the flooding on the field. This is going to take even longer for our field to come back," says Emma Wickman.

Wickman's and her team's soccer field look more like an abandoned field than anything else. With conditions not suitable for playing, the soccer team had to practice elsewhere Wednesday night.

While the game goes on, the frustration is growing for the players and whoever did this to their practice field.

"Our fields were destroyed by some people who did donuts and ran around made lots of marks on our field," says Wickman.

Coach Chris Fuchs says he noticed the damage when he came out to inspect the field for practice earlier this week. He says the damage could cost anywhere between $7,500 and $10,000 dollars.

"We have a lot of kids that use it, maybe up to 200 practice they are out of a field. It is a big hit," says Fuchs.



A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. In the meantime, the young ladies will continue practice on other fields until theirs is useable.

"I don't think they know how many teams they affected. Maybe next time, don't do that," says Bri Ludwig.

