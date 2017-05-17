Imagine: Making Yoga accessible for all in Ferguson

For nearly three years, St. Louis-based Yoga Buzz has been hosting events to make Yoga more accessible from people of all walks of life. (Credit: KMOV)

For nearly three years, St. Louis-based Yoga Buzz has been hosting events to make Yoga more accessible from people of all walk of life. Now the group has taken its services to Ferguson.

“We started off holding yoga at breweries and fun events around town, and we decided that a lot of people who would go to studios were also coming to those events,” said Brittany Hill.

“So maybe we weren't making it as accessible as we wanted to so now we’re working really hard to get into the community everywhere.”

In the middle of Ferguson sits a 14-acre farm oasis.

“One of the things people often comment on when they visit EarthDance for the first time is how unexpected this piece of ground is in what people think of when they think of Ferguson,” said the founder of EarthDance Farms, Molly Rockamann.

The idea is to create a living yoga studio in the greenhouse of EarthDance.

“We’ll have weekly classes, two classes that are free for the community to come to,” said Rockamann.

The hope is to create a space that makes yoga practice easier for all St. Louisians, with the

EarthDance Farm is looking for volunteers to help transform the greenhouse into a free space for all. For more information, click here.

