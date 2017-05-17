Police searching for missing suicidal man - KMOV.com

Police searching for missing suicidal man

Anthony Signaigo, 30 was reported missing Wednesday morning. Credit: St. Louis County PD Anthony Signaigo, 30 was reported missing Wednesday morning. Credit: St. Louis County PD
Authorities are searching for a missing suicidal man from St. Louis County.

Anthony Signaigo, 30, was reported missing from the 1200 block of Montvale Court around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he has threatened to kill himself by either ingesting too many pills or by hanging.

He is described as a 5’7”, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in a white 2017 Toyota Camry.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

