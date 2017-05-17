Police pursuit in St. Charles Co. ends due to rush hour traffic

39-year-old Sean Fischer of St Louis was arrested after a chase that started in Wentzville after he and another man allegedly stole copper from Home Depot. Credit: KMOV

Two alleged thieves picked the wrong time of the day to make their escape Wednesday morning in St. Charles County.

Two men tried to make off with four large spools of copper from the Wentzville Home Depot. They eventually ran into gridlock morning rush hour traffic on I-70 eastbound, which ended in their arrest.

“It was good timing on law enforcement's part, it was poor timing on the thieves part,” said Cpt. David Teifenbrunn, St. Charles County Police Department, “The pursuit never reached speeds over the speed limit.”

Wentzville Police, with the help of SCCPD, arrested 39-year-old Sean Fischer of St Louis around 8:30am Wednesday morning. They also arrested one other male, but he was later released.

The two started at the Wentzville Home Depot where they allegedly loaded up the trunk of a Honda Civic with four spools of copper wire and headed eastbound on I-70. The St. Charles Police joined in on the pursuit of the alleged thieves once they left the Wentzville city limits.

“The spools were actually so large they couldn't get the truck of their vehicle closed, It was weighing down the vehicle,” said Teifenbrunn.

Once the car was spotted on I-70, a police pursuit was initiated. However, it was morning rush hour traffic that ended the chase quickly.

“They ran into basically a traffic jam in front of the mall and that's where the traffic stop took place and they were taken into custody,” said Teifenbrunn.

SCCPD says thieves steal copper to sell by taking them from power lines, plumbing in homes and stores.

“They'll burn all the rubber off the copper until they just have bare copper and that's when they'll take it to scrap places,” said Teifenbrunn.

SCCPD is trying to figure out if this theft is connected to others that happened earlier in the week in St. Charles County.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved