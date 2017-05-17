Cardinals' greatest team to be honored Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Steve Carlton, Orlando Cepeda. Tim McCarver and Mike Shannon. In the dugout? Red Schoendienst. In the GM’s office? The greatest Cardinal of all time, Stan Musial.

The 1967 Cardinals may have been the best team in the franchise’s history. Wednesday, they’ll be on the field together again.

“Those are some legendary names in that group,” current Cardinal manager Mike Matheny said.

Read: 13 steps: Cardinal great Lou Brock on the art of stealing

Those names won 101 games in the regular season and ended their year having brought home St. Louis’ eighth World Series championship. On the losing end of that World Series were the Boston Red Sox, whose 2017 incarnation will watch the Cardinal legends be honored before Wednesday’s contest.

There will be a parade around the outfield, replete red jackets, Clydesdales and roars from the fans. For today’s Cardinals, there will be moments that can make a career.

Read: Outside in: Bob Gibson explains how to own the plate

“You guys are going to be able to tell your grand kids you had some interaction with the likes of a Gibson or a Brock or a Schoendienst,” Matheny told his players.

These men define the organization, he said. They embody what it means to be a Cardinal.

Read: Cardinal living legend Red Schoendienst makes baseball history human

It’s more than just a jersey, more than just another baseball team,” he said.

The ceremony begins at 6:35.

Fowler shouldering discomfort

Center fielder Dexter Fowler continues to battle a sore throwing shoulder, one he injured diving for a ball in early May.

While he’s been able to swing without pain, even from the right side, his play in the field is hampered.

“I think he’s still fighting through the throwing, more than anything else,” Matheny said.

Fowler has maintained the shoulder is steadily, if slowly, improving.

After hitting .132 over the first 13 games of the season, he closed April hitting .366 with a 1.182 OPS over the final 10 games. That momentum was derailed but the May injury, but his on base percentage has continued to climb, now sitting at .326.

Cecil with the no hair

Struggling lefty reliever Brett Cecil sported a new look Wednesday. The former Blue Jay walked into the clubhouse with a shaved head, having lopped off his long locks.

Cecil has battled to find consistency, especially against lefties, and apparently sensed it was time for a radical change.

Read: Left side, weak side: Cecil still struggling against fellow southpaws

Lefties have a 1.456 OPS against Cecil so far this year, and his 5.79 ERA over 14 innings has the Cardinals searching for comfortable situations in which to deploy him.

“We just keep making adjustments,” Matheny said. “I think we saw that little peek the second week of the season or so where that’s what it normally looks like for Brett. We just have to get him back there.”