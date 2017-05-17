Boy, 12, shot in North City - KMOV.com

Boy, 12, shot in North City

A 12-year-old old boy was shot in the stomach in north St. Louis Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Lalite.

He was taken to a hospital and is conscious and breathing, police say.

