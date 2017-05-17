Shriner's celebrates opening of new research facility

On Wednesday afternoon, Shriner's Hospitals for Children celebrated the opening of a new research lab. (Credit: KMOV)

The lab is the premier site for Pediatric Musculoskeletal research.

It's an advancement key for children who need replacement joints.

Scientists will be able to create a living tissue joint that can grow within the child.

The multi-million-dollar lab includes microscopes worth more than $800,000.

Shriner's has 22 hospitals across the United States.

