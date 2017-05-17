Festus rocket team wins national championship, moves on to international championship

The rocket club from Festus High School won first place at the Team America Rocketry Challenge in Washington D.C. on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

The rocket club from Festus High School won first place at the Team America Rocketry Challenge in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The Festus team competed against more than 100 teams from across the U.S. to win the national championship.

Team sponsor Devin Lorenz, who is also the assistant band director at the high school, told News 4, "I knew they could do it, and they did it. I was still very happily surprised but I wasn't shocked."

Nine of the 10 team members had never tried rocketry before joining the school's rocket club last fall.

"We were going against teams that had carbon fiber rockets, 3-d printed rockets and we show up with these spray painted cardboard tubes and we win," said team member Ed Bonhert.

The competition required the teams to launch a rocket and make it hit a specific altitude, then land within a set time frame without breaking a raw egg inside.

The students said there were some tense moments waiting for judges to inspect their rockets.

Tim Ruesche said, "We carefully deliver it to the table and we have the officials open it and they look at it and it's heart stopping. So when they say it's in good condition, its a huge sigh of relief."



By winning the competition, the team won $20,000 in scholarship money. The Festus High School team will represent the U.S. at an international rocketry competition in Paris that will be held in June.

