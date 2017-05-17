Woman allegedly compares self to Bin Laden, ISIS in harassing me - KMOV.com

Woman allegedly compares self to Bin Laden, ISIS in harassing messages to prosecutor

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A Maryland Heights woman allegedly compared herself to Osama Bin Laden, Hitler and ISIS in harassing messages to a St. Louis County Prosecutor.

Emily Troncoso is charged with felony harassment.

She allegedly sent more than 40 emails to an assistant prosecutor in St. Louis County that included threatening language.

Her harassing calls and emails allegedly began after the prosecutor sought to dismiss a case in which Troncoso was a victim.

