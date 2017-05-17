Major Case Squad investigates Berkeley homicide

Detectives on scene of a deadly shooting in Berkeley Tuesday, May 16. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate a murder in Berkeley.

Police said 25-year-old Terrance Robinson, of the 1000 block of Gourock Drive, was found shot to death Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Madison. No other information was made immediately available.