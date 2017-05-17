Gun found on grounds of South County Elementary school

A gun was found on the property of Sappington Elementary School in South County Tuesday.

The school’s principal, Dr. Craig Hamby, sent a letter home to parents that said a gun was found on a field on school property Tuesday morning.

The gun was loaded, but a bullet was not in the chamber, police say.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, a car crashed through a chain link fence at Grant’s Farm and then came to a rest in a nearby wooded area. The driver, an 18-year-old man, fled the scene, police say, but was later arrested at his home for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance.

The school is across the street from Grant’s Farm and officers are trying to determine if the gun was thrown by someone from the car onto school grounds.

