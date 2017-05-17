Police pursuit ends on Highway 70 after suspect flourishes gun towards officers

Police in St. Louis chased a suspect after a suspect flourished a gun in the officer's directions.

According to police, officers were in the area of W. Florissant and Athlone when a suspect flourished the firearm.

A pursuit ensued until the area of EB I-70 at 7th street. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Investigators are on the highway searching for a possibly discarded weapon discarded by the suspect.

Traffic is backed up in the area due to the investigation.

There were no other details released at this time. Stay tuned to News 4 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved