Ladue grad among viral 'RompHim' creators

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Ladue High School graduate is among a group of people who created the viral "RompHim".

The internet is up in arms about the latest spring fashion fad -- rompers for men. As of Wednesday, the company's KickStarter campaign has raised nearly $170,000 from 1,500 backers, so they must be doing something right.

This group of friends from Chicago started a crowd funding page on kickstarter hoping to raise $10,000 to fund the design and production of the male romper (known as a 'romphim'). "The four of us have been incredibly grateful for the phenomenal support we received from our hometowns, including St. Louis," said Daniel Webster Clark, a 2007 Ladue grad. "Based on the reaction we've seen, it's clear that people the world over are excited at the opportunity to express themselves through fashion - and we're excited to help give them a chance to do so."

A romper is a one-piece combination of shorts and a shirt usually worn by children and women, but this group of business school friends wants to get men in on the fun. According to their Kickstarter, they had the idea over drinks one night. They were looking for a new fashion that was stylish comfortable and versatile.