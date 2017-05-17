Scott Air Force Base: 100-Year Anniversary Celebration

The men and women of Scott Air Force Base would like to invite the region to celebrate with them their centennial anniversary.

On June 10 and 11, Scott Air Force Base is opening their doors to highlight the history of the base, the United States Air Force airpower and the capabilities of all military services. Headlining the celebration will be the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds.

The event is free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

According to a press release, the celebration is also in part to thank the support they've had throughout the decades.

"This year, as we celebrate our centennial, we recognize that we are not just celebrating a century of service; we are celebrating a century of support and friendship with the communities that are an essential part of our daily lives," the press release said.

Read below for the entire invitation from Col. Laura Lenderman of Scott Air Force Base.

For 100 years, countless brave service men and women have passed through our gates and have called the Greater Scott community home. Local communities have helped us grow from a pilot training base during World War I to the Nation’s premier transportation and cyber hub today. On June 10-11, we’re opening our gates in celebration of our 100-year partnership with you. The air show and open house highlight not only Scott’s history and United States Air Force airpower but also the capabilities of all our military services. Did you know that around-the-clock logistics support and rapid global mobility is carried out primarily by U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command located right here? The command’s air operations center provides global humanitarian aid, mission supplies and transportation requirements for the entire U.S. military. Scott Air Force Base plays a major role in making sure that our troops around the world are able to complete any mission, in any place, at any time. Without your support, we would not succeed and our 31 mission partners would not call Scott Air Force Base home today. This year, as we celebrate our centennial, we recognize that we are not just celebrating a century of service; we are celebrating a century of support and friendship with the communities that are an essential part of our daily lives. For the last 100 years, we have grown together and formed an unbreakable bond: an installation and a community working hand-in-hand for the greater good. For the past 100 years, you have enabled us to answer our nation’s call and be an integral part in almost every major contingency response and every humanitarian operation at home or abroad. We take great pride in ensuring we are always there for our nation. We are able to do this because you are always there for us. From WWI to now, you have been and remain beside us every step of the way. The partnership you’ve given us over the years is unparalleled. You heal us when we are sick. You ensure that our neighborhoods are safe. You educate our children in thriving schools. You selflessly take care of our families while we are gone. You genuinely welcome us home when we return. You dedicate your time, your resources, and your unconditional support to all of us in uniform, and we are grateful. Every day, I am humbled at the level of support you give to our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and civilian workforce. That is why I am personally inviting everyone to Scott Air Force Base on June 10-11. Please let us thank you in person. We are celebrating a century of service and partnership. The day will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds, but the real headliners are our Airmen who look forward to sharing with you their missions and the capabilities the Air Force offers our nation and others. Please come participate in the festivities and help us kick off the next century of innovation, communication and excellence. You can find updated information about our base and the airshow at www.scott.af.mil. I look forward to seeing you there. We couldn’t accomplish our missions without you. Thank you for being such a great teammate and mission partner.

