St. Louis treasurer launches GoFundMe to remove Confederate monument

There is a renewed effort to remove a 103-year-old Confederate Memorial in Forest Park, more than a year after former Mayor Francis Slay said it should come down.

A GoFundMe page was launched by Tishaura Jones, St. Louis City's Treasurer, with a goal of raising $25,000 to remove the statue.

However, that goal is short of the original $100,000 minimum estimate to remove the memorial.

Last month, business owner Stuart Keating offered to demolish the statue free of charge.

"We're pretty good at demolishing things, we have the equipment. And we thought we'd like to be good citizens and do our part," Keating told News 4 last month.

The final decision rests in newly elected Mayor Lyda Krewson's hands.

A spokesman for Krewson's office told News 4 to expect a definite plan for what to do with the statue within the next 30 days.

