NB I-55 reopen following crash in Jefferson County

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
A pickup truck was involved in a crash on NB I-55 in Jefferson County (Credit: News 4 viewer) A pickup truck was involved in a crash on NB I-55 in Jefferson County (Credit: News 4 viewer)
Traffic following a crash on NB I-55 in Jefferson County (Credit: News 4 viewer) Traffic following a crash on NB I-55 in Jefferson County (Credit: News 4 viewer)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A crash caused delays and lane closures on northbound Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Wednesday. 

The crash shut down the interstate just north of Imperial Main Street around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes of the interstate reopened around noon.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash

