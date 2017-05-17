NB I-55 reopen following crash in Jefferson County

Traffic following a crash on NB I-55 in Jefferson County (Credit: News 4 viewer)

A pickup truck was involved in a crash on NB I-55 in Jefferson County (Credit: News 4 viewer)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A crash caused delays and lane closures on northbound Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Wednesday.

The crash shut down the interstate just north of Imperial Main Street around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes of the interstate reopened around noon.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash

