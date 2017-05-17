15 indicted on federal drug charges in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fifteen men were indicted in St. Louis on federal charges for distributing drugs.

On April 19, the men, 12 from St. Louis and three from Arizona, were indicted on charges by a federal grand jury.

Kevin Simmons, 45, of St. Louis, Johnnie King, 39, of St. Louis, Randy Johnson, a/k/a “Big Randy”, 33, of St. Louis, and Farid Annoor, a/k/a “Rumble”, a/k/a “Rambo”, 26, of St. Louis have been charged with the intent to distribute a cocaine base (“crack”). If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or fines up to $1 million.

The other defendants, Ricardo Ramos-Estrada, 31, of Phoenix, AZ, Armando Ramos-Estrada, 34, of Phoenix, AZ, Christian Nunez, 20, of Phoenix, AZ, Darryl Black, 26, of St. Louis, Arieawn Richaud Dillon, 22, of St. Louis, Daviyon Thomas, a/k/a “Big Boy”, 27, of St. Louis, Gregory Hampton, a/k/a “Greasy”, 32, of St. Louis, Travis Roberts, 28, of St. Louis, Jerome Thomas, 45, of St. Louis, Troy Parker, 47, of St. Louis and Jermaine Johnson, 45, of St. Louis, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin. If convicted, they could spend 10 years to life in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and St. Charles City Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

