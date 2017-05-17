MetroLink train struck by gunfire

Bullet hole in window of MetroLink train on Tuesday, May 16, in Fairview Heights, Illinois. (Credit: Rebecca Steele Crump / Facebook)

What were thought to be random rocks hitting a MetroLink train actually turned out to be bullets, police said.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said deputies spoke with a MetroLink operator at the Fairview Heights stop in the 9200 block of St. Clair Avenue. The deputies were dispatched just before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office said they found eight bullet holes on the right side of the train, with damage to the windows and siding of the car.

No passengers were injured, the operator told police. He himself was also not injured, he said.

While no one could identify where the shots came from, passengers said they heard between 6-to-10 loud pop-sounds. They said they heard this just east of the Washington Park station.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Evidence from the train is being processed by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, while surveillance footage is being reviewed by the Metro Department of Public Safety.

