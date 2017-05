1 dead in crash on I-64 near Scott Air Force Base

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in an accident on Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base.

Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene near mile marker 21 and saw a vehicle that had gone off of the roadway and crashed into the nearby wooded area around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Police confirmed one person was killed in the car, which had rolled over into a wooded area to the side of the interstate. What led to the crash is not yet known.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while emergency crews are on the scene.

