Maryville Police searching for 'armed & dangerous' suspect following armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a convenience store overnight while displaying a weapon.

Maryville Police said a male suspect entered a Circle K gas station in the 6500 block of N Center Street. The call for the robbery came out just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly displayed a small, black handgun during the robbery, police said on their Facebook page. The man then left the scene on foot.

How much money the suspect took is unknown at this point. Police said the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The man is described as standing between 5'6"-5'9" and of medium-to-heavy build. He wore a black, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a red baseball hat with sung glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brand Ponce at 618-344-8899.

