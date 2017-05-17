Airline announces new routes to Myrtle Beach, Ft. Lauderdale for under $60

As the summer season approaches, Allegiant Airlines announced their new flight routes for the summer, for just under $60.

Allegiant said new one-way flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fl., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., will be available to travelers starting at $59 and $46, respectively.

For those wanting to travel to Ft. Lauderdale, tickets must be purchased by May 20 for travel between May 17 through Sept. 28 of this year. For Myrtle Beach riders, tickets must be purchased by May 29 for travel between June 2 and July 31 of this year.

The airline also said they have eight destinations available from Belleville, Ill.

