Firefighter injured by falling glass while battling blaze in north St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was injured by falling glass while battling a fire in St. Louis overnight.

Tuesday night, the firefighter was at a home on Vivian in north St. Louis when the glass fell. The firefighter was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, but officials said the injuries did not appear to be too serious.

Hours later, firefighters were called to a vacant home in the 4400 block of Cote Brilliante to battle a blaze. Firefighters were forced to fight the fire from outside the building due to the intense heat and amount of fire.

A News 4 photographer on the scene of the Cote Brilliante fire noticed accelerant outside of the building.

"The amount of fire and how quickly everything was involved would lead us to believe there was a possibility of an accelerant used," St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

Mosby said he was unaware an accelerant was spotted outside the building until it was brought to his attention by News 4 crews.

