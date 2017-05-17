Victim in critical condition after being shot overnight in South - KMOV.com

Victim in critical condition after being shot overnight in South City

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Investigators in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania following a shooting Wednesday (Credit: KMOV) Investigators in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania following a shooting Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person is in critical condition after being shot in south St. Louis overnight.

The victim was shot once in the stomach in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

After being shot, the person was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.

No other details have been released.

