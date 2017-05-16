8-year-old shot in North City

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 4900 block of San Francisco around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the stomach, possibly on accident by his brother, who is a juvenile.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

