Beauty college in Arnold shuts its doors

Students at a local beauty college are being left in the dust with little notice.

Tuesday, students enrolled at National Academy of Beauty Arts in Arnold were told not to show up Wednesday.

The Arnold campus is closing months after the campus in South County shut down.

Many students said they are concerned they will not get their tuition money or credit hours back.

The school’s owners, Gary Schaefer and Stephen Witte, were not available for comment. Students said neither of them stopped by campus to tell students of the news in person.

