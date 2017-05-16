May Diversity Job Fair being held in Ferguson - KMOV.com

May Diversity Job Fair being held in Ferguson

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Are you looking for a job? Employers are ready-to-hire job-seekers at The May Diversity Job Fair on Wednesday.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mary 17 at the Ferguson Community Center, 1050 Smith Avenue in St. Louis.

Bring multiple copies of your resume to apply for positions including office administration, clerical healthcare, and call center reps.

For more information call 314-252-0306 or email jobfairs@ezcritiqueit.com.

