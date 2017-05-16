Speeding is an 'epidemic,' alderman says

St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd says it's time the city started looking for solutions to slow down speeding drivers.

"Speeding is an epidemic," Boyd said after a meeting of the Street and Traffic Committee.

Boyd is especially concerned about speeding along Natural Bridge and Goodfellow.

News 4 checked speeds on Natural Bridge using a radar gun, which showed some cars moving at more than 50 MPH in a 35 mph zone.

Some of the options being looked at include adding medians to large streets, and roundabouts and speed bumps on smaller roads.

"We're going to need a lot of money," Boyd said.

