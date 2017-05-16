Trial date moved back for Pamela Hupp

Police have charged Christopher Wirstrom, 32, with leaving the scene of an accident, after a motorcycle rider was injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on Highway 94 outside of DefianceMore >
The trial for a suburban St. Louis accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying is delayed until 2018.More >
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting death that happened in Alton on Sunday morning.More >
A local police officer who made national headlines for rescuing a shelter dog has now been fired from his job. Fields' story, some say, is all a lie.More >
