Trial date moved back for Pamela Hupp - KMOV.com

Trial date moved back for Pamela Hupp

Posted: Updated:
Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - The trial for a suburban St. Louis accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying is delayed until 2018.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ro2Wtm ) reports that a St. Charles County judge on Tuesday postponed Pamela Hupp's first-degree murder trial until April 9.

Hupp is charged with killing 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger last year at her O'Fallon, Missouri, home. She told police Gumpenberger tried to kidnap her. Prosecutors contend his death was designed to divert suspicion from Hupp in the 2011 slaying of her friend Betsy Faria in Lincoln County.

Also Tuesday, a state appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling in a lawsuit filed by Betsy Faria's daughters. They sought unsuccessfully to recover $150,000 in insurance proceeds that went to Hupp after Faria's death.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Suspect arrested, charged after hit-and-run in Defiance

    Suspect arrested, charged after hit-and-run in Defiance

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:25:48 GMT
    Police have arrested Christopher Wirstrom, charging him with a leaving the scene of an hit-and-run accident. (Credit: St. Charles County Police Department)Police have arrested Christopher Wirstrom, charging him with a leaving the scene of an hit-and-run accident. (Credit: St. Charles County Police Department)

    Police have charged Christopher Wirstrom, 32, with leaving the scene of an accident, after a motorcycle rider was injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on Highway 94 outside of Defiance

    More >

    Police have charged Christopher Wirstrom, 32, with leaving the scene of an accident, after a motorcycle rider was injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on Highway 94 outside of Defiance

    More >

  • Trial date moved back for Pamela Hupp

    Trial date moved back for Pamela Hupp

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:03:33 GMT
    Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PDPamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD

    The trial for a suburban St. Louis accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying is delayed until 2018.

    More >

    The trial for a suburban St. Louis accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying is delayed until 2018.

    More >

  • NEW DETAILS

    Police ID at-large suspect in fatal Alton shooting

    Police ID at-large suspect in fatal Alton shooting

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:01:54 GMT
    Cameron Matlock, 25, allegedly shot and Derrance Taylor, 34, in Alton. Credit: Alton PDCameron Matlock, 25, allegedly shot and Derrance Taylor, 34, in Alton. Credit: Alton PD

    The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting death that happened in Alton on Sunday morning.  

    More >

    The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting death that happened in Alton on Sunday morning.  

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly