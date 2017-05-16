Trial date moved back for Pamela Hupp

Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - The trial for a suburban St. Louis accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying is delayed until 2018.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ro2Wtm ) reports that a St. Charles County judge on Tuesday postponed Pamela Hupp's first-degree murder trial until April 9.

Hupp is charged with killing 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger last year at her O'Fallon, Missouri, home. She told police Gumpenberger tried to kidnap her. Prosecutors contend his death was designed to divert suspicion from Hupp in the 2011 slaying of her friend Betsy Faria in Lincoln County.

Also Tuesday, a state appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling in a lawsuit filed by Betsy Faria's daughters. They sought unsuccessfully to recover $150,000 in insurance proceeds that went to Hupp after Faria's death.

