Kiener Plaza to reopen with different parking

After a one-year renovation Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis is set to reopen this weekend. A ribbon cutting will be held Friday at noon and a community celebration will be held Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

One thing visitors might notice is that the parallel parking along Market Street has been replaced with a greater number of parking spaces that are angled. To utilize the spots, drivers will back into the angled spaces.

Deanna Venker, St. Louis Street Commissioner, told News 4, "While it is new, you usually diagonal park at a grocery store too. It's just something to get used to and be aware as you come down."

Venker said more families with children are expected to visit Kiener Plaza and backing into parking spaces will be safer than pulling into an angled parking place the traditional way. She said opening the doors of the car will direct children to the sidewalk instead of the street and if a parent gets something out of the trunk they won't have to do so while standing in the traffic lane.

"It will definitely make it safer, yeah I guess it would," said Steven Spinks who is a downtown driver.

Venker also said it's less likely that a large SUV or minivan will block your view when you pull out of a parking spot.

"You're getting ready to leave the spot out into the traveling roadway that you can actually see the cars around you much better than

if you were trying to back out," said Venker.

The Kiener Plaza opening celebration will wrap up right before the 6:15 pm Cardinals game against the San Francisco Giants and is a family and pet-friendly event.

http://www.cityarchriver.org/visit/kiener/

