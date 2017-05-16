Some Central West End residents concerned about opening of arcade bar

Some Central West End residents say they do not want to see an arcade bar open in their neighborhood.

An Up-Down STL, an arcade bar is set to open soon on Euclid. The lease was signed four months ago.

Up-Down STL owner Josh Ivey said while beer is served, it is not the main focus of the business.

“People are coming for the entertainment aspect, which is the games,” said Ivey.

Not everybody in the neighborhood agrees. Elizabeth Heller is challenging Up-Down’s liquor license.

“This is a bar, plain and simple, in the middle of a residential area,” said Heller. “In order to be successful, they will have to have 200 young urban professionals in and out of the doors seven nights a week.”

Ivey said he addressed many nearby residents’ concerns at a recent town hall.

“We crafted a neighborhood agreement that we worked with some of the residents on, and through that we got enough signatures to put us over the threshold to hopefully get a license tomorrow,” said Ivey.

The hearing over Up-Down’s liquor license will be held on Wednesday, and each side will give arguments on whether it should be granted.

