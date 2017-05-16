Police searching for Granite City robbery suspect

Granite City investigators said the man simply walked up and grabbed the cash from the register at Abner's Food Mart. (Credit: Granite City Police)

Police hope a stocking hat with the letter "C" can help them crack a burglary.

Granite City investigators said the man simply walked up and grabbed the cash from the register at Abner's Food Mart.

The robbery took place just after 7 p.m. last week.

He then ran off behind the Brown Recreation Center.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.

