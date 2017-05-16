Woman facing charges after robbery scheme

A 12-year-old boy from Florida drowned at the pool at a Drury Inn in Fairview Heights on Tuesday, police saidMore >
Several students who walked out of classes in the Hazelwood School District to support teachers during contract negotiations have been punished, the district saidMore >
A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Tower Grove South neighborhood TuesdayMore >
A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges.More >
