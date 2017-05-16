Woman facing charges after robbery scheme

Florissant Police said the woman, Chasidy Wells, was behind the scheme. (Credit: Florissant Police)

A woman who police said fooled a homeowner into opening the front door of her home so friends could steal purses is now facing charges.

Wells' friends snuck into the home and took purses, cell phones, and a laptop.

