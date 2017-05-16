Program at Northwest high school helping students with special needs

A high school program is helping students learn more than reading and writing. (Credit: KMOV)

A high school program is helping students learn more than reading and writing. The program is teaching students how to live independently.

The Life Skills class at Northwest high school in Cedar Hill is tailored to special need students.

Students learn and practice basic life skills, such as kitchen safety, hygiene, and social skills.

“This class not only relates to just life skills in general, but it relates to social skills, reading working in a group, math, so much it covers, feel it’s such an important part of the academic plan they have here,” said Heather Spritz.

Spritz has a 15-year-old son enrolled in the program and said he has become a more active family member since enrolling in the program.

The Like Skills class has been held at Northwest High school since the 1990’s.

