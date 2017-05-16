Boy, 12, drowns in hotel pool in Fairview Heights

A 12-year-old boy from Florida drowned at the pool at a Drury Inn in Fairview Heights on Tuesday, police said.

The victim went swimming with an older sister and toddler-age brother when he decided to see how long he could hold his breath under water.

While his sister was watching the toddler, the 12-year-old remained under water for several minutes, before family pulled him out. Police said his father and police officers tried performing CPR until paramedics arrived, who also tried to revive him.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, police said.

