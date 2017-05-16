Tons of construction, much-needed renovations at Scottrade Center

After more than 20 years in operation, the Scottrade Center is set for a busy summer of construction and some much-needed improvements.

Group Vice President of Operations and Arena General Manager Alex Rodrigo says recent big-name concerts are a great example of how much Scottrade needs crucial improvements.

Construction is set to start mid-June for the 23-year-old facility and will continue until the middle of September.

The work will be spread out over the next three summers, but a new lighting control system is essential.

"For those who didn't know, lighting controls operated by Windows 98, don't know how many people are actually still using that program to this day,” said Rodrigo.

Funding for the project is coming from the city of St. Louis and the Blues ownership group. They are currently working with the state, hoping to get additional funding in the near future.

The new renovations will be complete in 2019.

