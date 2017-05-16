Students present special gifts to parents who've lost newborns

Students from Bristol Elementary with heartbeat bears they presented to parents who've lost newborns. Credit: KMOV

Students from Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves made a special delivery to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur Tuesday.

15 students gave heartbeat bears to parents whose babies did not survive. Inside the bear is a recording of their baby’s heartbeat to serve as a comfort and lasting memory for the parents. The kids who delivered the bears were contest winners.

The idea is the brainchild of a group known as Catherine Cares.

The organization supports families with a life threatening pre-natal diagnosis. The founders of Catherine Cares, Wayne and Lauren Turley, created the group after they lost their daughter Catherine, who only lived one hour after being born.

