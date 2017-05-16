SLU freshman charged with on-campus rape

A St. Louis University student is facing charges in connection with a rape of a woman that took place on the campus of Saint Louis University on the morning of May 13.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Colten Bonk faces one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape, two counts of domestic assault, and one count of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree. All are felony charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bonk is a freshman at SLU, and court documents indicate that he lives in on-campus housing.

Court documents say that the victim sought medical attention at St. Louis University Hospital related to a sexual assault incident on May 13, hours after the alleged assault took place.

Upon further investigation, court documents say that the victim had broken up with the suspect a week prior to the sexual assault after an intimate relationship.

The victim had been strangled, bitten, and had hair ripped out by Bonk, according to court documents, all the while being trapped in a room without being let out.

The victim sustained various bruising on her legs, arms, and face.

