Students punished for walking out of class in Hazelwood School District

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Hazelwood West High School. Credit: KMOV Hazelwood West High School. Credit: KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Several students who walked out of classes in the Hazelwood School District to support teachers during contract negotiations have been punished, the district said.

The district said each student was punished individually based on their level of participation. Some students were given suspensions and others were not allowed to walk at the graduation ceremony. Tuesday was the last school day for graduating seniors.

The students walked out to support teachers who are about to vote on a new union contract Tuesday afternoon.

Some parents told their kids to not walk out of school, but rather to show support for the teachers at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

