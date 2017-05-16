Students punished for walking out of class in Hazelwood School District

Several students who walked out of classes in the Hazelwood School District to support teachers during contract negotiations have been punished, the district said.

The district said each student was punished individually based on their level of participation. Some students were given suspensions and others were not allowed to walk at the graduation ceremony. Tuesday was the last school day for graduating seniors.

The students walked out to support teachers who are about to vote on a new union contract Tuesday afternoon.

Students in #Hazelwood are facing suspensions after participating in a #walkout. Email from football coach to players. pic.twitter.com/95CMVwqdQp — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) May 16, 2017

Some parents told their kids to not walk out of school, but rather to show support for the teachers at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

