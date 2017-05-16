Blues announce coaching staff overhaul; parting with Chicago Wolves

The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin will not return to the Blues' coaching staff next season.

Bennett had been with the Blues since December of 2006, Conklin had been the club's goalie development coach since July of 2013, and Thomas and Wilson had both been coaching with the Blues since June of 2016.

Following the announcement concerning the coaching staff, General Manager Doug Armstrong released the following statement regarding the Blues' American Hockey League plans for the 2017-18 season:

The St. Louis Blues will not renew their primary affiliation with the AHL's Chicago Wolves past the 2016-17 season. We will associate with the Vegas Golden Knights and supply players to the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate next season.

The Blues finished the 2016-17 season at 46-29-7, 99 points, and finished third in the Central Division. They were ousted by Nashville in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

