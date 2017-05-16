Branson on the River coming June 11

ST. LOUIS (News Release) -- St. Louis, get ready to have some fun in the park with a live concert coming from Branson! Don’t miss Raiding the Country Vault and AYO—Voices of Glory on Sunday afternoon, June 11.

The Branson Chamber of Commerce/CVB is bringing some actual Branson musical acts to St. Louis in a joint venture with the St. Louis County Parks Foundation. This will be a chance for the people of St. Louis to enjoy just a few of the many acts available in Branson. All proceeds will be donated to the St. Louis County Parks Foundation to help fund the many projects to improve the County Parks.

Don’t miss AYO – Voices of Glory – Michael, Avery and Nadia Cole started singing together in 2005 after their mother was in a collision with a drunk driver, leaving her in a coma. Day after day, the trio would serenade their mother by her bedside, until 8 months later she came out of the coma. After that experience, the group began to travel to nursing homes and hospitals to bring hope to other patients and their families, and they adopted the name “Voices of Glory.”

They achieved national recognition when they made it to the Top 5 on the NBC hit show “America’s Got Talent.” They have been featured in People magazine, Jet magazine, MTV Chatroom and USA Today. They have performed in venues across America including Madison Square Garden and the Apollo Center. After touring for several years, the Voices of Glory found a home for their show “AYO” in Branson. Their time there has allowed them to record multiple albums as well as author an autobiography Higher Than Me. They have been given a unique opportunity to deliver a message of hope through their music, and this is only the beginning of the great things that will come from these talented, young siblings.

Raiding the Country Vault is the newest production in Branson and has tapped top country music industry talent to take audiences on a journey through the greatest hits of Country Music – America’s most beloved genre. The show, from the producers of the Las Vegas sensation, “Raiding the Rock Vault,” enjoyed a successful 2016 debut season, climbing to #4 on Trip Advisor in just 12 weeks. For 2017, Raiding the Country Vault is pleased to be at the Starlite Theatre in Branson.

Having the most talented lineup of performers is essential to putting on a show like Raiding the Country Vault. The songs are definitive country music hits and all the musicians have the extraordinary skill and experience to bring that music to life.

• Michael Peterson [Musical Director, Lead Vocals and Guitar] (“From Here To Eternity,” “Drink, Swear, Steal & Lie”)

• Billy Yates [Lead Vocals and Guitar] (George Jones, Kenny Chesney)

• Michelle Poe [Lead Vocals and Bass] (Dierks Bentley, Hank Williams, Jr.)

• Scott Kwapiszeski [Pedal Steel and Banjo] (LiveWire, The George Brothers Band)

• Steve Ramsey [Keyboards] (Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker)

• Melody Hart [Lead Vocals and Fiddle] (Grand Country Music Hall)

• David Smith [Multi-instrumentalist/Keyboards] (Roy Clark, Grand Ole Opry)

• Pete Generous (Roy Clark, Connie Smith, Jean Shepard and Kitty Wells, Grand Ole Opry)

• Keith Horne [Multi-instrumentalist] (Tanya Tucker, Waylon Jennings (Musical Director), Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Ricky Van Shelton, Lonestar, Luke Bryan)

Raiding the Country Vault features a set list of country music’s most renowned favorites by celebrated artists. This new show, a longtime vision of producer Sir Harry Cowell and music industry legend Simon Napier-Bell, also brings to Branson the talent of Paul Dexter, as writer, director, and production designer.

Emcee for the afternoon is Chris Stanley, an award-winning Comedian and Magician, recognized as one of the top entertainers in the country. He dazzles audiences with his high-energy performances and unique, one-of-a-kind comedy and illusions and has spent 20 years entertaining others with his unique brand of comedy and magic. He has performed at The Miss U.S.A. Pageant, the Winter Olympics and on The Last Comic Standing.

Lots of food trucks to choose from for a full lunch or grab a snack. Bring your lawn chairs and

a picnic blanket for some wonderful family time with great music and fun food fare. See you at Jefferson Barracks Park Amphitheater on Sunday, June 11. Gates open at noon. Showtime is 1:30-5:00 pm. For tickets, go to stlcountyparksfoundaiton.org.

