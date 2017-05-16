15 year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis shooting

Police are currently investigating a Monday night shooting that left a 15 year-old teen with a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. on May 15, in the 5700 block of Floy Avenue.

The 15 year-old male, and another victim, told police they were sitting on the front porch of the residence when a suspect vehicle drove past the house. The suspect vehicle, a Dodge Avenger, stopped in front of the house. That's when the victims said occupants started shooting from inside the vehicle.

The 15 year-old teen was struck in the ankle, and the second victim was uninjured, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and drove towards West Floirrsant Avenue.

The male teen is listed in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved