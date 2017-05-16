Driver sought after man hospitalized following north St. Louis crash

Crews at Shreve and Natural Bridge following a crash Tuesday (Credit: Brian Howe / KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Accident construction has been requested after a crash in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene after the two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:46 a.m. at Natural Bridge and Shreve.

The driver of the other vehicle, described as a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police believe the driver who left the scene headed towards the 4800 block of Palm following the crash.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved