St. Charles Police place flags to honor the fallen, thank the community

To remember the fallen, St. Charles Police are honoring the lives of departed officers by placing flags in front of their police station.

The flags, 145 in all, contain a single blue bar and a biography of every officer killed in the line of duty in 2016. St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley shared a message of thanks to the community for their continued support of police officers.

Officers have also passed out flags to residents and placed a sign out, thanking the community for their support.

