New legislation could relieve pressure, burnout among physicians

Across all practices, more than half of American doctors admitted to feeling at least one symptom of burnout, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic.

The study, which observed more than 6800 participating physicians, was conducted from 2011 and 2014. It concluded that burnouts and satisfaction with an individual's work-life balance worsened during the study. From 2011 to 2014, the feeling of burnout rose by nearly nine percent.

Dr. Amanda North from the Montefore Medical Center said she felt stressed "100 percent of the time."

"And all I could think about was how much I wasn't getting done," North said. "All of the things I was failing to do rather than focusing on the things I was achieving."

Dr. North, who is a married mother of three, said she eventually got her stress under control, thanks to exercise and finding meaning outside her hospital.

But according to the Mayo Clinic, more needs to be done by healthcare organizations. Their recommendations include improving organizational efficiency, reduce clerical work, and be more flexible with scheduling.

Another contributing force in bettering conditions for physicians? Reinforcements. New legislation in Missouri could help through creating a category of assistant physicians. The category is for people who graduated med school, passed the key exams, but are not in residency programs.

American medical colleges predict the U.S. could see a doctor-shortage of around 80,000 by 2025.

The hope for the legislation is to bridge the gap between communities in need of doctors and physicians in need of jobs.

