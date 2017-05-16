St. Charles County middle school students attending drug summit Tuesday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County middle school students will be educated about the dangers of heroin use during a teen drug summit Tuesday.

About 700 students will be at Hardin Middle School to hear from families who have lost loved ones to heroin, recovering addicts and undercover drug enforcement detectives during the summit.

The six-hour summit is being done to create a coalition to CRUSH (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin) the heroin epidemic in the county. County leaders said getting in front of the heroin epidemic at this age helps curb the number of users down the road.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved