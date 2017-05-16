Teen believed to be behind rash of car break-ins in Metro East

MARINE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old is believed to be behind a rash of car burglaries in the Metro East.

Marine Police Chief Christopher Singleton told News 4 12 vehicles were broken into and one was stolen within a week in the town. He also said the stolen car was later found in Granite City.

The chief said detectives were able to collect fingerprints from the recovered car in Granite City and believe the Marine break-ins are connected to ones in Granite City, Jerseyville and Bunker Hill.

“With the amount of vehicles that were broken into, not just in Marine, but out surrounding areas like Bunker Hill, Jerseyville, and other areas that were hit, we believe there was more than one person because of how many there were,” Singleton said.

Singleton said the crimes should be a reminder for car owners to lock their doors.

“Criminals are opportunists, they’re going to look for areas they can hit and will be an easy target,” he said.

Under some car insurance policies, damages due to theft will be covered, but car owners should check their policy. If the theft is not covered, homeowners or renters insurance may cover valuables stolen.

Other information regarding the teenage suspect has not been released.

