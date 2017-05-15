Downtown sign warns against car break-ins

Patrick Hamill put up this sign to warn against car break ins. Credit: KMOV

A downtown St. Louis parking lot owner says he's fighting crime the best way he knows how - with a big sign.

Patrick Hamill put a giant sign on the side of his garage building at Delmar and 15th warning drivers that there were 330 car break-ins in the area from June 1 through November 28 in 2016.

"I just got tired of watching cars get broke into and nobody making an effort to stop it," Hamill says.

There's been some social media reaction to the sign, but Hamill seems unfazed and says all lot owners need to improve security.

"It's just been a nightmare fighting these people that keep their head in the sand and will not admit reality because it's going to be bad for business."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.