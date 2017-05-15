Bill that could've make it more expensive to use solar power dies in Mo. Legislature

A bill making its way through the Missouri legislature could make it more expensive to go green when it comes to electricity. (Credit: KMOV)

A bill that could have made solar power more expensive in Missouri failed to get out of the Missouri Legislature during the 2017 session.

The bill, filed by Travis Fitzwater (R-Fulton) would have allowed energy companies to charge a fee for solar panel users.

The Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association (MOSEIA) said the bill dying in the house is a victory for families and businesses all across the state.

“This job-killing energy tax would have devastated one of Missouri’s most innovative and fastest growing industries while making energy more expensive for thousands of solar energy users across the state,” said Zachary Wyatt-Gomez, Executive Director of MOSEIA.

While the bill was being considered, Fitzwater said current laws “unfairly subsidize solar user's infrastructure costs at the expense of all ratepayers, especially low-income ratepayers. The way that happens is that costs to provide power to all homes in Missouri is built into the price of energy consumed in the state. If you don't consume power, but yet sell it back to the grid, you receive a subsidized cost of infrastructure. All other ratepayers are then on the hook for those costs. This provides an unfairness in the market.”

